Two staff members were treated for serious injuries after officials said they were assaulted by an inmate in one of the housing units at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.
The inmate punched the first staff member in the head, causing him to fall unresponsive on the ground, according to a press release from the Department of Correctional Services. The inmate also sprayed the staff member with pepper spray while he was still lying on the ground.
At the same time, inmates alerted another staff member who was attacked by the same inmate, as he arrived on the scene. The second staff member was hit in the head several times with the pepper spray canister. He managed to deploy his own canister and called for assistance, the department said.
Additional staff members were able to restrain the inmate.
The second injured staff member received staples to close the injuries to his head and was released after being treated at the hospital. The first injured staff member remains hospitalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.