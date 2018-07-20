A 3-month-old boy died Friday after being found unresponsive by his family at Two Rivers State Park.
The child’s family was on a camping trip there and found him after they woke up, said Chief Deputy Tom Wheeler of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office:
Deputies were called to the park about 8:20 a.m. and found the boy, along with several family members, at a campground.
The child, who was not named in the release, was unconscious and unresponsive. Family members had already started CPR, which continued after the arrival of Waterloo Fire and Rescue.
A Waterloo ambulance took the baby to Lakeside Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday morning. Sheriff’s investigators are looking into what led up to the child’s death, according to the release.
