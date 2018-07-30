Husker coach Scott Frost's home in Lincoln was burglarized over the weekend, and an estimated $165,000 in athletic memorabilia was stolen, Lincoln police said Monday.
Items stolen included championship rings from his time at Nebraska, Oregon and Central Florida, said Capt. Danny Reitan of the Lincoln Police Department.
Frost's home is being renovated, and it appears entry was gained through an unlocked door, Reitan said.
The items were stolen sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.
No arrests have been made.
