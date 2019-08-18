Three people were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday, and Omaha police say the driver of the other vehicle was under the influence and traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the wreck.

That driver fled from the scene but was arrested a short time later.

The three who were hurt were Carlo Maldonado-Eyzaguirre, 42; Luciana L. Peralta, 46; and Jeffrey Lorenz, 40.

Peralta was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition with chest injuries.

Police say the three were eastbound in a Jeep shortly before 4 a.m. when they were struck from behind by a Dodge Ram. The force of the collision caused the Jeep to spin out and roll before coming to rest on the 42nd Street exit ramp.

The Dodge left the scene but became disabled and came to a stop at the Interstate 480 and U.S. Highway 75 split. The driver, a 21-year-old Colorado man, was booked on suspicion of reckless driving; driving under the influence; leaving the scene of a personal injury crash; and drug possession. 

Nancy Gaarder

