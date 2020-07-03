Consider this a variation of the board game “Clue.”

The winning answer: Mr. Wonder with a hatchet, a bow and arrow and a Jabbawockeez mask. In the shower.

Dillon Wonder

Now, Dillon Wonder, a 27-year-old Carter Lake, Iowa, resident, is in a Nebraska state prison for the next five to six years, courtesy of Douglas County District Judge J Russell Derr.

After his pleas to attempted first-degree assault and weapon use, Wonder was sentenced this week to 10 to 12 years in prison, a term that is cut in half under state sentencing guidelines.

According to the affidavit of Omaha Police Detective Darren Cunningham:

On June 20, 2019, Gerry White had been allowing Wonder to stay at his house a few blocks south of 40th Street and Ames Avenue in Omaha.

About 10 p.m., White was speaking with some friends outside the house. Wonder emerged from the residence and yelled: “Get your b---h ass back in the house!”

White told police he became upset with Wonder and told him to leave.

Angered, Wonder went upstairs and grabbed a hatchet — a scary-looking one, according to a woman at the residence. Fearing White was on the phone with police, Wonder yelled: “Who the (expletive) are you on the phone with?”

White told him he had yet to call police but he was going to. That’s when Wonder swung the hatchet twice at him. The first was an overhead swing, like a tennis racket; the second swing was across his body, like a baseball bat. White avoided both swings, then sprayed Wonder with pepper spray. Wonder ran away.

Two days later, about 10 a.m., White was in his shower. Armed with a bow and arrow, someone entered the bathroom wearing a mask similar to the ones worn by the Jabbawockeez dance group that has performed on the MTV show “America’s Best Dance Crew.” An arrow loaded and ready to fire with the push of a button, the intruder raised the weapon and pointed it at White.

“I got you, b---h, for calling the cops on me,” the man said. He then ordered White out of the shower and to the basement, following his every step.

Upon reaching the basement, the man demanded White’s wallet and three Tom Brady New England Patriots jerseys.

White gave him the loot. Despite the mask, which resembles an old-school hockey goalie’s helmet, White said he knew the intruder was Wonder. So he told Wonder that he knew.

At that, Wonder took off the mask and ran through the back door.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, Judge Derr gave Wonder 229 days credit for time already served in jail and zero credit for creativity.

