Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Saturday in North Omaha.
The man was found by Omaha police who responded to reports of a shooting near North 43rd and Pinkney Streets at 11:15 a.m., police said in a press release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged by police to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
