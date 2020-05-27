A homeless man was arrested Tuesday outside Omaha Police Headquarters after he allegedly smashed two Crime Stoppers vehicles with a metal baseball bat.

The 29-year-old man, who listed a homeless shelter as his address, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of property destruction. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail and is being held on $5,000 bail, meaning he must pay 10% — $500 — to be released.

According to a police report, Lt. Enrico Ramos responded from Omaha Police Headquarters at 505 S. 15th St. after he looked outside and saw a Carter Lake police officer holding a man at gunpoint. The officer told Ramos that he was speaking on the phone when he heard what he thought was a gunshot.

The officer investigated and found a man hitting two Crime Stoppers vehicles, a 2008 Hummer H3 and a 2008 Pontiac Solstice, with a bat. The officer ordered the man to stop, and he complied, a report said.

Omaha police estimated there was a combined $900 damage to the vehicles. The windshield on the Pontiac was broken and the Hummer sustained body damage in two places.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email