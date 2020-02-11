A man was shot by Hitchcock County sheriff's deputies early Tuesday after they went to a home in Trenton, Nebraska, where the man was firing a gun, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
The man, who was not identified, was taken to McCook Community Hospital and then flown to Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. As of midmorning Tuesday, the man's condition was stable.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
A person called 911 at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday and said a man was shooting a gun near a home in Trenton, the patrol said. Hitchcock County sheriff's deputies arrived just before 1:30 a.m., according to the patrol. At 1:42 a.m., they called for help because deputies fired shots, hitting the man.
The patrol did not say how many shots were fired, how many deputies had fired shots or whether the man fired shots at the deputies.
The patrol said charges stemming from the initial incident are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.