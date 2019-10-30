20191031_new_stolen

Omaha's Dundee neighborhood already has experienced the "trick" in "trick or treat," with residents reporting broken pumpkins and stolen Halloween costumes.  

On Friday, a person who lives near 50th and Cass Streets told police that someone stole a 150-pound pumpkin from her yard and left another 150-pound pumpkin broken in half. 

On Tuesday, a resident near 50th and Burt Streets reported that someone rummaged through a bag of items in her garage and stole an adult bee costume and a gas can.

The woman said the bee costume belonged to her brother, who told her the costume had been found nearby. The woman said she wasn't sure how her brother knew that.

Officers gave the woman the phone number to the police property room.

