A white supremacist convicted of federal terrorism charges for disabling an Amtrak train in Nebraska was sentenced Friday to 14 years in federal prison.
Taylor Michael Wilson, 26, of St. Charles, Missouri, was apprehended last October with a loaded .38-caliber pistol and also had an identification card and material from the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement, according to court records.
Court documents say Wilson previously traveled to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 that ended with the death of a counterprotester.
That October night, Wilson entered a secure engine compartment of the Amtrak train and pulled the emergency brake, stopping the train and its 175 passengers near Oxford, Nebraska, about 200 miles southwest of Omaha. No one was injured.
Before his sentencing, Wilson said he “never had the intention of hurting anyone,” according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Wilson previously said he was high on LSD at the time.
But U.S. District Judge John Gerrard, when imposing the sentence, said, “On that day, October 21, 2017, you were a gun-toting, angry … white supremacist.” Gerrard said it was fortunate for Wilson and others that he was caught “while committing this particularly senseless and violent act.”
Gerrard sentenced Wilson to 14 years for his terrorism conviction and 10 years for his conviction in a separate case for possessing an unregistered firearm. Both sentences will run at the same time. Wilson also was ordered to pay $9,350 in restitution to Amtrak.
Thank God he will be in prison. A ticking time bomb waiting to go off!
