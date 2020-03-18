Enhanced traffic enforcement during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday took 25 drunken drivers off Omaha streets, a police spokesman said Wednesday.

An $8,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office helped fund the special enforcement from Friday through Tuesday. Officers also cited drivers for various other offenses.

Police issued 86 citations for speeding, 37 for registration or insurance violations, 40 for moving violations and 13 for improper driver’s licenses. Two people with outstanding warrants were arrested.

