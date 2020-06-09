A grand jury will review the May death of a man who died after he fought with a housemate and later was in police custody.
Calvin Strong Sr., 42, died May 29 after an altercation at his home at 814 S. 25th St. Roommate Charles Turner, 39, told Omaha police that Strong kicked in his bedroom door and began to assault him. Police said they were investigating the death as a homicide.
The Douglas County Attorney’s Office is still waiting for police and autopsy reports to determine whether to file charges against Turner, said Chief Deputy County Attorney Brenda Beadle.
When officers arrived at the home at 12:50 a.m., Turner was holding Strong face down and lying on top of him .
Officers told Turner to get off Strong. They then handcuffed Strong, and he was unresponsive. Medics began CPR and took Strong to the hospital, where he died at 1:30 a.m., according to a police report.
Beadle said officials are still trying to determine at what point Strong lost consciousness and when he was placed into handcuffs. Under Nebraska law, grand juries are required to convene when people die in custody or as police are attempting to apprehend them.
“We do that as a safeguard,” she said of grand juries investigating custodial deaths.
Police said they interviewed multiple witnesses whose stories were consistent with Turner’s. Officers at the scene were wearing body cameras.
Strong was a standout basketball player in high school for both Omaha South and Omaha Flanagan in the mid- to late 1990s. He is the father of former Omaha North High School football stars Calvin Jr. and Jordan Strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.