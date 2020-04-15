We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

It’s the silence that has Amy Richardson worried.

Hotline calls to the Women’s Center for Advancement, the main resource for domestic violence services in Omaha, are way down over the past six weeks from the same period last year. So are the number of protection orders and hospital visits arranged by the agency.

The Shelter, which Catholic Charities runs for victims of abuse, is down to two families. It has a capacity of eight. Methodist Health System’s emergency response for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence also has seen its numbers fall off.

All of this is occurring more than a month into the coronavirus shutdown — a time when victims’ advocates, police leaders and public officials are warning about a spike in domestic violence. People cooped up at home, the stresses of the pandemic itself, the economic toll from record job loss and the lack of outlets like jobs, gyms and parks: All are predicted to be contributors to escalating domestic tensions.

The fact that the agencies’ official numbers show a drop belies what advocates believe is happening behind closed doors.

“It gives us goosebumps,” said Richardson, president and CEO of the midtown-based Women’s Center. “You know it’s not stopping.”

Richardson believes victims of domestic violence feel more trapped than ever. Their abusers are most likely around more, have more control over victims’ phones or devices and are limiting their ability to call for help. The shutdown might lead victims to believe that help is not available when it still is.

Police data on domestic violence calls are mixed.

Lincoln police reported a 20% drop in domestic disturbance calls and a 10% drop in domestic abuse calls in the past six weeks compared to the five-year average.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported that its domestic violence call load doubled in March, from 35 last year to 78 this year.

Omaha police reported little change in domestic violence calls for the month of March, when the first local cases of community spread were reported and when restaurants, schools and many businesses were closed to halt the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Omaha police responded to 1,060 domestic violence calls last month, compared to 1,059 in March 2019. Yet, figures for April show that the number of calls ticked up, by an average of five of day, from 38 per day in the first two weeks of April last year to almost 43 this year.

Some days saw big jumps. On Easter, Omaha police responded to 53 domestic violence calls, up from 40 on April 12, 2019.

Police Capt. Anna Colón, who oversees the department’s special investigations section that includes domestic violence, said she believes that early in the pandemic response, people were hunkered down, “really afraid of the virus” and that may have led to fewer calls. She said victims might have been afraid to go to the hospital, too.

Now, she said, calls are ticking up along with household tensions and worries about finances, health and the lack of an end date to the pandemic.

She urged victims to arrange a backup system for help — such as using code words or putting distress signs in windows to signal neighbors to call. She also said the public should be aware of the heightened risk for victims and to call 911 if they see or hear anything amiss.

She said that the pandemic does not change the police responsibility and that officers will make arrests if they think it’s justified.

“Just because we have a pandemic going on, we’re not going to forsake the law,” Colón said. “I don’t foresee not taking people to jail.”

Catholic Charities says it has plenty of room in its shelter, but victims might not realize it’s still open. The nonprofit saw a 300% jump in families seeking food from North and South Omaha pantries it runs, indicating the need is growing. Its domestic violence hotline is staffed 24/7.

“We are open, and services are running,” said Theresa Swoboda, vice president of program services.

The Methodist Health System’s sexual assault nurse examiner program reports that its numbers are down from last year. In March 2019, the program saw 34 patients, eight of whom had injuries from intimate partner abuse. This March, the total was 19 patients, four with intimate partner abuse injuries.

Methodist offers the specialized assistance at its two Omaha hospitals: Methodist at 83rd and Dodge Streets and Methodist Women’s, near 190th Street and West Dodge Road.

“We’re here and ready,” said Jen Tran, team leader in forensic nursing. “We still maintain the same level of care.”

That’s the message Richardson of the Women’s Center wants to deliver loud and clear. Yes, the agency based at 3801 Harney St. might be closed to foot traffic. But people remain ready to help.

The main office phone goes to trained staffers during business hours, and the hotline is answered 24/7.

“We’re trying to get the word out,” Richardson said. “It’s a really dangerous situation.”

The WCA hotline calls are down by one-third this year for the period of March 1 through April 9 compared to the same time in 2019. Last year, the WCA hotline logged 1,050 calls during that almost six-week period. This year, the WCA has received 698 calls.

Last year, the WCA helped 84 victims get protection orders between March 1 and April 9. This year during that period, the number was 33.

Victims’ stories paint a dire picture and show the complications of dealing with domestic abuse during the pandemic. Without naming clients, the WCA offered up three examples.

The first involves a woman whose underlying health conditions put her at higher risk of complications from coronavirus exposure. She needs a protection order but can’t risk leaving her house to be exposed to the virus in order to have the protection order notarized, as is required. The Women’s Center is working to get its notaries eligible for online notarization, which is allowed under a recent executive order issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The second woman was able to call for help only after her abuser was hospitalized. That gave her a chance to get a protection order and make a safety plan.

A third woman fled from her abuser, becoming homeless in the process. She tested positive for COVID-19. Her diagnosis meant that she needed a place to stay where she wouldn’t put others at risk, so the Women’s Center had to find alternate housing.

Richardson said the actual number of domestic violence cases is not known, but she’s banking on this: There are probably more cases than have been reported

“It’s definitely a dangerous time,” she said, “and we better be prepared.”