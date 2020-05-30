Gov. Pete Ricketts condemned the vandalism and violence in Lincoln and Omaha after protests turned to unrest overnight.
The governor also praised “the significant majority of protesters who were peaceful.”
Protests turned chaotic in Nebraska’s two largest cities Friday into Saturday after the arrest of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, in the death of George Floyd, who is black.
“This distracts from the memory of George Floyd and the grief and anguish being expressed in the wake of his death,” Ricketts said.
In Omaha, 21 people were arrested on a variety of charges, including disorderly conduct, failure to disperse, firearms possession and destruction of property.
Thousands blocked 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday after the protest began at 6 p.m. The evening started peacefully, with protesters carrying signs and chanting, but as the night wore, some vandalized nearby businesses, including Target, Best Buy, Verizon, Hobby Lobby, Smitty’s Garage and a Bucky’s gas station. Most of the vandalism involved broken windows.
Just before 1 a.m., Omaha police said people were still in the area. “We respect the right for community members to peacefully protest but once that changed, enforcement action was taken,” the department said.
Thousands blocked 72nd and Dodge Steets in Omaha as the protest turned chaotic Friday into Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
In Lincoln, three people were arrested for failing to disperse. Police responded to a protest that started at 2 a.m. and swelled by 5 a.m. Saturday.
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said three police cruisers were damaged, and there were nine reports of vandalism. The most extensive damage was to a business at 25th and O Streets.
Eight Lincoln police officers were injured, and one officer was taken to the hospital to get staples to his head after having a projectile thrown at him.
According to the
Lincoln Journal Star, Lincoln Police and Nebraska State Patrol troopers used rubber bullets and tear gas on the crowd that gathered near 27th and O Streets.
The overnight protest included an estimated 200 people at 2 a.m., according to the Journal Star, and turned violent when a window was broken at the EZ Go Store at 25th and O streets.
Ricketts said Saturday: “I have seen the video of former Officer Chauvin killing George Floyd, and I am appalled and angry.
“Events like this break the trust between law enforcement and communities of color. Justice must be served. Susanne and I send our deepest condolences to the Floyd family as we all grieve,” Ricketts said.
“Peaceful protest is the right way to exercise our First Amendment rights. Thank you to the law enforcement who professionally managed the protest,” he said.
Ricketts said he’s in contact with officials in both Lincoln and Omaha, and that the state will continue to support their work.
Bliemeister said he expects peace in Lincoln Saturday night and at two marches scheduled for Sunday. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Mayor Jean Stothert are expected to address the media at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Both Bliemeister and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said they share in the outrage over Floyd’s death. Most protesters have been peaceful. But they decried the vandalism and violence that occurred near 27th and O Streets.
“We can’t have that,” Baird said. “That honors no one.”
Lincoln City Council members Sandra Washington and Bennie Shobe said they, too, were horrified by Floyd’s death.
“Until now Lincoln has been blessed to see only peaceful protests,” Shobe said. “Last night that changed, and I’m really troubled by that.”
Omaha Rally
Workers clean graffiti that says "hear our voices" left by protesters the night before on the north west corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Some windows are boarded up at the Target located at the Crossroads Mall on Saturday. They were broken the night before during a protest about the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Workers clean graffiti left by protesters the night before on the north west corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Some windows are boarded up at the Best Buy located at 115 N 76th St. on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha police fire tear gas as they approach protesters sit in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A woman hides behind her sign as Omaha police fire tear gas as they approach protesters sit in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash in Omaha as tear gas is deployed during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in Omaha in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A man raises his arms as the police helicopter flies by while standing on his car on Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Bystanders check on a woman after teargas and pepper balls were deployed during a protest on Dodge Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
An Omaha police officer holds his gas mask on Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash in Omaha during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in Omaha in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha police fire tear pepper balls as they approach protesters in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha police officers are silhouetted in tear gas as they approach protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha police are reflected in the heart-shaped sunglasses of a woman who was arrested after sitting the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
An Omaha police officer uses his baton to knock down Elizabeth Bowman, with blue hair, after they fired tear gas at protesters sitting in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Law enforcement clear the street of a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha police push a woman out of the street as she was protesting at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Danielle Sweet, of Omaha, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters walk through a barricade to rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Flowers are left on the middle of the street as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A woman sits in the road as she and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Hailey Stessman, of Papillion, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
People hug after tear gas is fired during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A tear gas container thrown by police rolls towards protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Kyra Parker flashes the peace sign while walking backwards in a cloud of tear gas during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A stun grenade explodes during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
William Mills, of Omaha, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A police officer walks away after getting tear gassed as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police hold a man on the ground as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Carly Bell, of Omaha, protests with thousands of others in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A man is checked out after getting hit with rubber bullets as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police hold a man on the ground as tear gas is deployed and thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police hold a man on the ground as tear gas is deployed and thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Brittany Pancheco of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Parker Borchers, 15, of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
An Omaha police raises his baton as they approach protesters nears 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A protester holds what appears to be a tear gas container fired by Omaha police at protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Carly Bell of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Ray Haley of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Terrell McKinney of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
From left, Hera Davis, Rachel Senter, Paras Davis and Blake Opperman protest the killing of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Elijah Mitchell of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A woman holds a protest sign in the face of an Omaha police officer wearing a gas mask during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A man yells at Omaha police during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Milk is left in the road as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Milk is spilled on the road as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A woman picks up trash as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Clouds of tear gas are deployed as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A woman has water poured over her eyes after being hit with tear gas as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
