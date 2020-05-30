Gov. Ricketts denounces property destruction after protests Friday night in Lincoln, Omaha

“This distracts from the memory of George Floyd and the grief and anguish being expressed in the wake of his death,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Gov. Pete Ricketts condemned the vandalism and violence in Lincoln and Omaha after protests turned to unrest overnight.

The governor also praised “the significant majority of protesters who were peaceful.”

Protests turned chaotic in Nebraska’s two largest cities Friday into Saturday after the arrest of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, in the death of George Floyd, who is black.

“This distracts from the memory of George Floyd and the grief and anguish being expressed in the wake of his death,” Ricketts said.

In Omaha, 21 people were arrested on a variety of charges, including disorderly conduct, failure to disperse, firearms possession and destruction of property. Thousands blocked 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday after the protest began at 6 p.m. The evening started peacefully, with protesters carrying signs and chanting, but as the night wore, some vandalized nearby businesses, including Target, Best Buy, Verizon, Hobby Lobby, Smitty’s Garage and a Bucky’s gas station. Most of the vandalism involved broken windows.

Just before 1 a.m., Omaha police said people were still in the area. “We respect the right for community members to peacefully protest but once that changed, enforcement action was taken,” the department said.

Crowd

Thousands blocked 72nd and Dodge Steets in Omaha as the protest turned chaotic Friday into Saturday.

In Lincoln, three people were arrested for failing to disperse. Police responded to a protest that started at 2 a.m. and swelled by 5 a.m. Saturday.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said three police cruisers were damaged, and there were nine reports of vandalism. The most extensive damage was to a business at 25th and O Streets.

Eight Lincoln police officers were injured, and one officer was taken to the hospital to get staples to his head after having a projectile thrown at him.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, Lincoln Police and Nebraska State Patrol troopers used rubber bullets and tear gas on the crowd that gathered near 27th and O Streets.

The overnight protest included an estimated 200 people at 2 a.m., according to the Journal Star, and turned violent when a window was broken at the EZ Go Store at 25th and O streets.

Ricketts said Saturday: “I have seen the video of former Officer Chauvin killing George Floyd, and I am appalled and angry.

“Events like this break the trust between law enforcement and communities of color. Justice must be served. Susanne and I send our deepest condolences to the Floyd family as we all grieve,” Ricketts said.

“Peaceful protest is the right way to exercise our First Amendment rights. Thank you to the law enforcement who professionally managed the protest,” he said.

Ricketts said he’s in contact with officials in both Lincoln and Omaha, and that the state will continue to support their work.

Bliemeister said he expects peace in Lincoln Saturday night and at two marches scheduled for Sunday. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Mayor Jean Stothert are expected to address the media at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Both Bliemeister and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said they share in the outrage over Floyd’s death. Most protesters have been peaceful. But they decried the vandalism and violence that occurred near 27th and O Streets.

“We can’t have that,” Baird said. “That honors no one.”

Lincoln City Council members Sandra Washington and Bennie Shobe said they, too, were horrified by Floyd’s death.

“Until now Lincoln has been blessed to see only peaceful protests,” Shobe said. “Last night that changed, and I’m really troubled by that.”

cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275,

twitter.com/CooperonCourts

Reporter - Courts

Todd Cooper covers courts, lawyers, trials, legal issues, the justice system and government wrongdoing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @CooperonCourts. Phone: 402-444-1275.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email