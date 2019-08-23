The 10-year-old girl who was struck by a car in downtown Papillion on Tuesday has died.
Abby Whitford, a fifth grade student at Trumble Park Elementary School, died Wednesday morning, according to the Papillion Police Department and Papillion-La Vista Community Schools.
Abby has been described by those who knew her as “sweet, spunky, energetic.” She was a student of a form of karate known as Tang Soo Do.
School officials notified parents Thursday so they could address what happened with their children. The district also provided parents with tips on helping children deal with grief. The notice said teachers will share the information with students, and crisis counselors will be available.
“Our goal throughout the day will be to keep the routine as normal as possible,” the district said in announcing the news.
Abby also has a first grade brother, Ben, at Trumble Park and an eighth grade brother, Connor, at Papillion Middle School. The family is from Bellevue. Abby was hit just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Second and Washington (84th) Streets.
Police say this is what happened:
Abby and Ben used a crosswalk to attempt to cross the four lanes of 84th Street. They were headed to Sump Memorial Library. With a truck stopped in the third lane, Abby stepped into the fourth lane as Ben trailed behind. A car coming up on the outside of the truck struck her.
“This accident has certainly weighed heavily on the Papillion community,” Papillion Police Chief Scott Lyons said.
The 19-year-old female driver of the car that struck Abby stayed at the scene, he said. Abby’s death remains under investigation by the South Metro Crash Response Team.
