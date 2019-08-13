Four teenagers were taken into custody early Tuesday after shots were fired at an Omaha convenience store near 13th and Martha Streets.
Police were called to Midtown Gas & Grocery at 2302 S. 13th St. about 3:20 a.m. to investigate a report of gunshots, said Officer Michael Pecha, an Omaha police spokesman. A clerk told officers that four teenagers came into the store and one of them attempted to steal a case of beer.
The clerk said he sprayed Mace at the shoplifter and the group ran from the store. A short time later, at least two gunshots hit the building.
Police located four teens fitting the descriptions of the suspects about 5:15 a.m. at the Cubby's convenience store at 601 S. 13th St. The four were taken to police headquarters for questioning.
