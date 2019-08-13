Omaha Police Cruiser

Four teenagers were taken into custody early Tuesday after shots were fired at an Omaha convenience store near 13th and Martha Streets. 

Police were called to Midtown Gas & Grocery at 2302 S. 13th St. about 3:20 a.m. to investigate a report of gunshots, said Officer Michael Pecha, an Omaha police spokesman. A clerk told officers that four teenagers came into the store and one of them attempted to steal a case of beer.  

The clerk said he sprayed Mace at the shoplifter and the group ran from the store. A short time later, at least two gunshots hit the building. 

Police located four teens fitting the descriptions of the suspects about 5:15 a.m. at the Cubby's convenience store at 601 S. 13th St. The four were taken to police headquarters for questioning.  

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

