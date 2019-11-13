An Omaha homeowner is among four people charged with felonies in connection with a suspicious house fire on Christmas Day in 2017.
A 64-year-old woman, who is listed as the owner of the north Omaha home, was charged with attempt to defraud an insurance company of more than $5,000, according to Omaha fire officials. A 39-year-old woman was charged with second-degree arson, burning to defraud an insurer, burglary and insurance fraud.
A 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were each charged with second-degree arson, burning to defraud an insurer and burglary. Preliminary hearings have been set for all four individuals to decide whether they will stand trial in Douglas County District Court.
Firefighters were called to a home near 14th Street and Grand Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2017. They found smoke billowing from the basement of the one-story structure.
Investigators located multiple points of origin for the fire and determined it was incendiary in nature.
The house was valued for tax purposes at $20,200 in 2017 and is now valued at $45,500, according to the Douglas County Assessor’s Office.
