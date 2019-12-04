The death of a 55-year-old man in Omaha earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, and four people have been arrested, police announced Wednesday evening.

Kelly Barges was found dead in an apartment at 4527 Decatur St. on the afternoon of Aug. 6, police say.

"Through an extensive investigation, it was determined that (Barges) had died under suspicious circumstances," police said in a statement.

Louis French Jr., 36, was booked into Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon. Three others were booked into jail on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony: Coletta Cornett, 49; Joel Jensen, 62; and Autumn Jones, 31.

