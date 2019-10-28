A former youth volleyball coach was ordered Monday to spend 90 days in jail for assault and child abuse.
Daniel R. Martin, 52, originally was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault in connection with an incident that occurred on Christmas Eve 2011, prosecutors said. He was sentenced for negligent child abuse and third-degree assault.
Martin was sentenced to two 90-day stays in jail, but the Sarpy County District Court judge said the sentences could be served at the same time. Martin must serve two years of probation following his release from jail.
Martin was arrested in August 2018, about 6½ years after the incident. Court records don't indicate why it took that long to charge him. Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Ben Perlman has said that a long lag time between an incident and a charge is "not out of the ordinary in these kinds of cases."
Martin had been an administrator or coach at Club Legacy Volleyball Academy in the Elkhorn area but no longer is listed on the club's website. The original criminal complaint alleged that Martin subjected "a child 14 years of age or younger to sexual contact not causing serious personal injury."
