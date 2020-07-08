The former York County public defender has been sentenced to five years of probation and was ordered to pay nearly $57,000 in restitution for taking money that belonged to two sisters in their 90s.
Fillmore County District Judge Rick Schreiner sentenced Nancy Waldron, 60, of Exeter on Tuesday.
She pleaded no contest in January to attempted theft by unlawful taking, a felony. Her license to practice law in Nebraska is suspended, according to the Nebraska Supreme Court’s website.
In an affidavit for Waldron’s arrest, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator said Fillmore County Sheriff Bill Burgess contacted the patrol in February 2018 and provided two letters forwarded to him from a certified public accountant who was contacted after the president and CEO of Generations Bank in Exeter found suspicious activity in an account. The bank account belonged to two sisters in their 90s living in nursing homes.
In the letters — one addressed to the Counsel for Discipline, which reviews allegations of unethical conduct of attorneys — the CPA said Waldron paid herself through checks written on the bank account and he believed the amounts to be “egregious.”
The State Patrol investigator said Waldron also had written herself 29 checks totaling $63,932 on the account but said only $7,019.42 could be attributed to the management of the women’s family farm.
