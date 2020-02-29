A former Waterloo firefighter is suspected of four felony counts of intentional child abuse, according to a Douglas County Sheriff's Department arrest affidavit.

Tyler Davidson, 23, was arrested Feb. 25. The arrest affidavit stated that Davidson purchased sex toys for a 13-year-old boy and encouraged him to use them on multiple occasions in front of Davidson.

Davidson posted 10% of his $200,000 bail on Friday.

The World-Herald was unable to reach Davidson for comment Saturday.

Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow said that the department "does not tolerate this type of behavior," and said Davidson was immediately terminated as a member of the department when Harlow learned about the allegation on Dec. 31.

