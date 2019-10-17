A former superintendent of the Santee Community Schools has been sentenced for a kickback scheme involving federal stimulus funds.
Paul Sellon, 63, of Hamburg, Iowa, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln on a charge of theft of government money.
U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf sentenced Sellon to 24 months in prison. Sellon also was ordered to pay $314,121 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.
Sellon pleaded guilty in 2016. He was superintendent of the Santee schools from 2010 to 2014.
The schools are on the Santee Sioux Reservation in northeast Nebraska.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sellon received $314,121 of School Improvement Grant funds as a result of a kickback arrangement.
When he was superintendent, Santee Community Schools contracted with an educational consulting business owned and operated by an associate of Sellon's, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The consultant was paid to provide services to the Santee Community Schools with funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act School Improvement Grant.
As a precondition of the educational consultant being hired by the district, Sellon informed the business owner that he would have to pay Sellon a portion of the proceeds the firm would receive from the School Improvement Grant.
There is no parole in the federal system. Upon his release from prison, Sellon will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.