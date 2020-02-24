A former United States Postal Service employee has been sentenced to time already served in jail and three years' probation in exchange for pleading guilty to mail theft.
Tristen A. Stoker, 21, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter. Stoker had faced up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Officials said Stoker was driving a Nissan Altima near 120th and Q Streets in June 2019 when he was stopped for a traffic infraction by a deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Stoker, who was wanted on suspicion of failure to appear in court, allowed deputies to search his vehicle.
During the search, deputies found a backpack containing a large quantity of mail that was not addressed to Stoker. He told the deputies that he was a rural mail carrier and he had not been able to deliver the mail but would be delivering it the next day.
The deputies noticed that some of the mail had been opened. The deputies noted that most of the opened pieces of mail were envelopes that appeared to contain birthday cards, wedding invitations or thank you cards, all of which typically would contain cash.
Deputies also saw four opened envelopes that contained credit or debit cards and an opened envelope that contained a check. Officials said the mail in Stoker’s vehicle was from his assigned mail route near 175th Street and West Maple Road, where mail thefts had been reported.
I would also think to investigate the 84th and Center location. I have had cards sent with gift cards and a check that was never received by the intended, but the charities I sent with these reached their destination. This was on two separate dates, but same facility.
