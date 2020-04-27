A former Omaha Public Schools principal will serve two weeks in jail and one year of probation after he failed to immediately contact authorities following reports that a teacher had put his hand up the dress of a first-grade girl on a school playground.
Douglas County District Judge Thomas Otepka sentenced Eric Nelson, the former principal of Fontenelle Elementary, to the term Monday for misdemeanor failure to report child abuse. Nelson had faced up to 90 days in jail or a year of probation.
Nelson was ordered to report Tuesday morning to begin serving his term.
Six girls said they were assaulted by Greg Sedlacek, a former teacher who is now serving 40 to 65 years in prison for sexually assaulting children.
In November 2018, two Fontenelle staffers said they saw Sedlacek sitting on the end of a slide with a girl in his lap and his hand under her dress. They went to Nelson.
He didn’t immediately act — and went to a doctor’s appointment the next morning. When the staffers returned to school the next morning, they were shocked to find Sedlacek in his classroom before school, tutoring first-grade students. An assistant principal, Cheryl Prine, contacted authorities.
When Nelson arrived that morning, he ordered Prine into his office. She said Nelson was angry and told her that it wasn’t her school and that “a man’s career was on the line.”
Nelson was placed on leave after the incident and resigned his principal’s position in June. He now works as a woodworker, according to his attorney, Steve Lefler.
The girls, then 6 and 7, told police that Sedlacek routinely had them sit on his lap while he digitally penetrated them — sometimes in his classroom, sometimes on the playground.
At least three families of the girls have filed claims against OPS for, among other things, failing to properly vet Sedlacek, who had a history of inappropriate behavior that led to his removal from an assistant teaching job at the Red Cloud Indian School on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Before working for OPS, Sedlacek was dismissed from a Catholic seminary in 2014 after an official from Red Cloud Indian School contacted the Archdiocese of Omaha about Sedlacek.
Monday's sentencing — which occurred via videoconferencing software — became a bit of a mini-trial over what Nelson did or didn't do.
In an intense exchange, Lefler questioned why Nelson has been the only Omaha-area administrator prosecuted for failing to report suspected child abuse, noting cases at Davis Middle School and Omaha Marian High School.
Prosecutor Molly Keane compared that defense to a 7-year-old complaining after he got caught that "so-and-so was doing it, too."
"It's all nonsense," Keane said.
