Ron Gerard was named communications director for Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle in June 2009. 

A former Omaha TV meteorologist and spokesman for then-Mayor Jim Suttle is accused of threatening to "lynch" and slit the throat of Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour.

Ronald G. Penzkowski, who went by the name Ron Gerard, was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of terroristic threats and stalking. He is awaiting a Thursday bail hearing.

Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Hudson said at a Wednesday press conference that Pour had received multiple emails — 15 to 30 — from someone threatening her over the coronavirus response by Douglas County. The emails were traced back to Penzkowski, Hudson said.

The emails referred to public health measures such as stay-at-home orders, he said. Penzkowski tried to disguise where the emails were coming from, Hudson said, but forensics work tied it to him.

The first emails were sent March 20, officials said, and the Sheriff's Office was notified March 25.

The Sheriff's Office and the Omaha Police Department had officers monitor both Pour's house and office last week, Hudson said.

Penzkowski, 57, was in the Douglas County Jail Wednesday. 

Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Wheeler said Pour and her staff have been working tirelessly and must be able to make difficult decisions without fear, intimidation or threats. Wheeler said they're working for "one common goal: to protect the public."

Penzkowski served as spokesman and director of communications for Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle. He was a field operations director during Suttle’s election campaign and was named communications director when Suttle took office in June 2009. Before that, Penzkowski worked as a meteorologist at Omaha TV stations KPTM and KETV.

He left the communications post with the Suttle administration in October 2010.

Chris Rodgers, president of the Douglas County Board of Health, said Wednesday that people should take the public health decisions seriously. "We're confident in (Pour's) ability and we support her 100%," he said. 

Rodgers said Pour told him last week about the threatening emails, which he said had a sexist undertone. "Guys are taking these shots at them because they're women making decisions," he said, referring both to Pour and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

