A former Millard Public Schools teacher accused of dragging a student across the floor agreed to a plea deal Monday.

Theresa Curley, 26, pleaded no contest to two counts of negligent care of a minor. Prosecutors dismissed five other misdemeanor charges.

She will be sentenced in May.

Rebecca Kleeman, a Millard schools spokeswoman, said Monday that Curley no longer works in the district.

State child welfare officials were contacted Sept. 6 by officials from Walt Disney Elementary School, 5717 S. 112th St., about a student, according to an Omaha police report.

The principal said a 10-year-old boy had been dragged across the floor by Curley, his teacher. The student had four or five rug burns on his back, the report noted.

Curley, from Papillion, was placed on administrative leave.

Kleeman had said at the time that “multiple staff members saw and reported unacceptable roughness with a student to the school administration.”

Administrators, she said, then immediately contacted state child welfare officials and the district’s human resources department.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings.

