A former Lincoln middle school teacher who was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a minor has died in prison.
Jackson Hedrick, 27, died about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at a Lincoln hospital, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Corrections Department. He was serving a 20- to 30-year sentence that began in December 2015.
The cause of death has not been determined, the spokeswoman said. Whenever someone dies in custody in Nebraska, a grand jury is called to conduct an investigation.
Hedrick was a first-year social studies teacher at Irving Middle School when he was arrested on suspicion of enticement by electronic communication device. After further investigation, Hedrick was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a 14-year-old female student from the school.
Hedrick also was an assistant cross country coach at Lincoln Southeast High School. He graduated from that high school in 2010.
