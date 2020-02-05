On the night she disappeared in December of 2010, Peru State College student Tyler Thomas, right, and two classmates dressed up in goofy, mismatched clothing before heading out to campus parties. This photo was submitted as evidence in Joshua Keadle's murder trial.
This is the spot on the west bank of the Missouri River where, authorities allege, Peru State College student Tyler Thomas was dumped into the river by fellow student Joshua Keadle. But Keadle’s attorney says drag marks found there could have been made by search dogs or a search party, not by a body being dragged to the water. This photo, taken by the FBI, was submitted as evidence in Keadle's trial.
BEATRICE — Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged in connection with the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas.
The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.
“I’ll never go to prison because they’ll never find the body,” is what Keadle told him, Pfeifer testified Wednesday.
What did he say happened to Thomas, asked a prosecutor, Doug Warner of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
“I f***** her and left her at the dock,” Pfeifer said Keadle told him.
Keadle, now 38 and serving time in prison for an unrelated sexual assault, stared at Pfeifer as he testified.
But one of his court-appointed attorneys forcefully tore into Pfeifer’s testimony, questioning why he waited so long before coming forward about such a well-publicized case, and whether his use of methamphetamines might have clouded his memory.
You had plenty of opportunities to tell police, your probation officer and even a judge about what Keadle told you, but didn’t, said Matthew McDonald of the Nebraska Commission for Public Advocacy.
“In fact, you were trying to get the reward money, weren’t you?” McDonald charged.
“I didn’t know there was reward money,” Pfeifer responded. “You’re wrong.”
The exchange was an emotional high point during testimony Wednesday in the trial of Keadle, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Thomas, a 19-year-old from Omaha, who disappeared after a night of campus parties on Dec. 3, 2010.
Thomas’ body was never found, despite months of extensive searches.
Keadle, who authorities believe was the last person to see Thomas alive, was a person of interest immediately but wasn’t charged until 2017, as he neared eligibility for being released on parole from his 15- to 20-year sentence for sexual assault.
