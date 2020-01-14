A former Nebraska defensive back was sentenced Monday in Lancaster County Court to five years' probation after pleading no contest to resisting arrest during a traffic stop.
Alfonzo Dennard, 30, of Lincoln, who also pleaded no contest to first-offense driving drunk, had his driver's license revoked for six months and was ordered to pay a $500 fine. In exchange for the no-contest pleas, prosecutors dismissed a felony charge of assaulting an officer.
Dennard was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Dec. 23, 2018, after a traffic stop near the intersection of 18th and N Streets. Officers stopped Dennard for having an expired registration and were going to take him into custody for driving with a suspended license.
Police said a struggle ensued when Dennard refused to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed. An officer received minor injuries, police said.
In September 2018, Dennard was arrested after failing to appear in Lancaster County Court on three misdemeanor traffic-related charges: no operator's license, improper registration and no proof of insurance. He was fined a total of $275.
In 2012, a week before the NFL draft, Dennard was arrested in Lincoln on suspicion of third-degree assault on an officer and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail for assault and 36 months of probation for resisting arrest. He later was ordered to spend five days in jail for violating his probation by failing an alcohol test.
Dennard played for the Huskers from 2008 to 2011. He later played professionally for the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.
