A former Husker football player will stand trial on a first-degree sexual assault charge, while another former player awaits a hearing on Friday in his case. 

Katerian LeGrone, 20, and Andre Hunt, 20, are accused of raping a 19-year-old woman at their Lincoln apartment Aug. 25. 

A Lancaster County judge ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for LeGrone to face trial. His attorney, Omaha lawyer Mallory Hughes, said they will file a plea in abatement in an attempt to overturn the judge's ruling. 

Hunt's preliminary hearing was continued to Friday from last month. 

LeGrone

Katerian LeGrone

The woman told Lincoln police that she was sexually assaulted by the two men when she went to their apartment after talking to Hunt on social media. 

Hunt "immediately" walked her to the bedroom and began to make sexual advances toward her, including guiding her head to his penis, according to an affidavit. The woman said she "felt pressured" to do it, the affidavit said.

Hunt then removed the woman's pants and put her face down on the bed and began to have sex with her, according to the affidavit.

At some point, LeGrone entered the bedroom and began having sex with her, she told police. 

"They were trying to conceal Katerian LeGrone's identity and the switch," said prosecutor Christopher Reid in court Wednesday. "(The woman) was in a room with two large men and was scared of what would happen if she cried out."

Hunt

Andre Hunt

Hughes emphasized that Nebraska is not an affirmative consent state and that the woman never said no.

"This girl knew someone else was having sex with her and she didn't say no. She didn't do anything about it," Hughes said. "The fact that she's small and these guys are bigger, does that mean anytime I have sex with a bigger person, I can claim rape?"

After the interaction, the woman went to police. Hunt and LeGrone texted each other about the sexual encounter, saying they had to tell the truth. 

The woman also filed a Title IX complaint with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Title IX investigators found in December that “a greater weight of the evidence” supported that the two men “engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies,” according to a report obtained by ESPN.

Lincoln police reports link the two former Huskers to seven total incidents of sexual assault, although they have only been charged in connection with the Aug. 25 encounter. 

Reid said the players were trying to deceive the woman, but Hughes said the interaction was consensual.

"We continue to maintain that everything that happened in that bedroom was consensual," she said.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings.

