Lancaster County Judge Joseph Dalton ruled Wednesday morning that he heard enough evidence in a preliminary hearing for LeGrone to face trial in district court. His attorney, Omaha lawyer Mallory Hughes, said they will file a plea in abatement in an attempt to overturn the judge’s ruling.
Hunt’s preliminary hearing was continued to Friday from last month. Both men face up to 50 years in prison if convicted of first-degree sexual assault.
The woman told Lincoln police that she was sexually assaulted by the two men when she went to their apartment after talking to Hunt on social media.
Hunt “immediately” walked her to the bedroom and began to make sexual advances toward her, including guiding her head to his penis, according to an affidavit offered into evidence by the prosecution. The woman said she “felt pressured” to do it, the affidavit said.
Hunt then removed the woman’s pants and put her face down on the bed and began to have sex with her, according to the affidavit.
At some point, LeGrone entered the bedroom and began having sex with her, she told police.
“They were trying to conceal Katerian LeGrone’s identity and the switch,” said prosecutor Christopher Reid in court Wednesday. “(The woman) was in a room with two large men and was scared of what would happen if she cried out.”
Hughes emphasized that Nebraska is not an affirmative consent state, meaning people don’t have to ask permission for sex to be consensual. Two Lincoln police officers testified on Wednesday, under questioning from Hughes, that the woman told them she didn’t physically or verbally resist during sex.
“This girl knew someone else was having sex with her and she didn’t say no. She didn’t do anything about it,” Hughes said. “The fact that she’s small and these guys are bigger, does that mean anytime I have sex with a bigger person, I can claim rape?”
The woman also filed a Title IX complaint with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Title IX investigators found in December that “a greater weight of the evidence” supported that the two men “engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies,” according to a report obtained by ESPN.
Reid said the players were trying to deceive the woman by using blankets to conceal LeGrone’s presences in the room. Hughes countered that the woman said she knew someone else had entered the room and began having sex with her.
“We continue to maintain that everything that happened in that bedroom was consensual,” Hughes said.
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Authorities were able to arrest a man in connection with the December 2000 slaying of his neighbor thanks to advancements in DNA testing. Read more
A former Nebraska defensive back was sentenced in Lancaster County Court to five years' probation after pleading no contest to resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Read more
SARPY COUNTY JAIL
Dustin Moheng was fatally shot after a night involving arguments, drug use, a firearm transaction and a search on Snapchat for Moheng’s whereabouts. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped in early 2019, taken to a hotel and forced to pose for nude photos that would be used as sex advertisements. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Marine from Nebraska who tried to enter Offutt Air Force Base last May with firearms and ammunition in his truck was sentenced to three years in a military prison. Read more
INSTAGRAM
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
STEVEN ELONICH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.