A former star player and assistant basketball coach at Omaha Marian pleaded no contest Friday to sexually assaulting a freshman girl at the school.

Andrea Lightfoot, 33, who now goes by her married name of Andrea Knecht, entered the plea Friday in Douglas County District Court.

She will be sentenced in April. She face up to 50 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for at least 25 years.

The allegations stem from the 2012-13 basketball season, when the girl, then 14, went out for the team and made it. The now-21-year-old woman recently told police that Lightfoot, who was 27 and an assistant coach on then-varsity coach Lisa Schmidt’s staff, took a special interest in her and befriended her.

Lightfoot maintained a relationship with the girl, who turned 15 later in the season, that culminated with Lightfoot penetrating her digitally and orally while the two were in her car at Westroads Mall and at home, authorities say.

Lightfoot played basketball collegiately for a brief time at Nebraska before transferring to Idaho State University.

The survivor of the sexual assault is now in college. Last year, she tweeted at Marian High School officials who were promoting the all-girls private school on Twitter. “Marian High School covered up the fact that I was sexually assaulted,” the woman wrote. “Who took a stand for me?”

That prompted current Marian High School President Mary Higgins to dig into personnel files and report the matter to authorities. It also prompted questions as to why Marian officials didn’t report the matter in 2013.

A former Marian official, Susan Toohey, said she terminated Lightfoot immediately for improperly communicating with the student. However, Toohey said, she didn’t report the relationship because she wasn’t told that it was sexual in nature.

