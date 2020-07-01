The last of 15 defendants to stand trial for a scheme to harbor and exploit undocumented workers in O’Neill, Nebraska was sentenced in federal court Tuesday.

Antonio de Jesus Castro, the stepson of the man who organized the scheme, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard to four months in prison and one year of probation, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

Castro was shown leniency due to the fact that his stepfather, Juan Carlos Sanchez-Delgado, put him in the position of running the conspiracy when Sanchez-Delgado fled to Las Vegas to hide from authorities, according to Kelly.

In a federal courtroom in November, Castro said his stepfather and mother listed his name — rather than theirs — as the owner of property or as the signature on banking accounts.

All 15 defendants were initially taken into custody on Aug. 8, 2018, following the simultaneous execution of dozens of search warrants at work site locations across Nebraska and Minnesota, and at Sanchez-Delgado’s personal residences in Las Vegas.

Sanchez-Delgado defrauded federal and state governments, as well as his workforce of undocumented workers, out of millions of dollars in a conspiracy that ran for years out of O’Neill.

Testimony at trial established that Sanchez-Delgado took money from the undocumented workers’ paychecks, shorted them on the hours they worked, and kept their income tax withholdings and Social Security and Medicare withholdings from their paychecks for himself instead of paying in to state and federal taxing authorities.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized more than $138,000 in illegal proceeds from Sanchez-Delgado’s bank accounts, concealed in the names of one or more of his co-conspirators. The U.S. Attorney’s Office obtained forfeiture of Sanchez-Delgado’s Las Vegas residences with a combined gross value of approximately $1.7 million.

Gerrard indicated at earlier sentencing hearings that he also intends to award the undocumented workers restitution for the wages that Sanchez-Delgado defrauded them of during the conspiracy. This final order of restitution will be entered at a future date.

Gerrard described the conspiracy as “one of the most egregious financial crimes,” that he had observed. He previously sentenced Sanchez-Delgado to the maximum allowable time by statute, 10 years in federal prison and a $150,000 fine. The fine was in addition to the assets and cash that Sanchez-Delgado was ordered to forfeit to the United States.

Magdalena Castro-Benitez, Sanchez-Delgado’s wife and Castro’s mother, was sentenced to two years and six months in federal prison for serving as Sanchez Delgado’s “money manager.” Both were ordered to serve a term of three years of supervised release after their release from prison.

Sanchez-Delgado and his wife conducted more than $9 million in financial transactions with the money generated by the conspiracy, and they received more than $5 million from labor contracts with agricultural businesses like O’Neill Ventures, LLC, the first company to partner with Sanchez-Delgado and a tomato plant located in O’Neill.

O’Neill Ventures Inc. was sentenced to pay $400,000. The company agreed to the fine in February as part of a plea deal.

The fine exceeded the recommended sentencing guidelines range of $70,000 to $140,000. Gerrard said that the higher amount was warranted because of the conditions workers experienced at the tomato plant.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email