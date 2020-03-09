KEARNEY, Neb. — Three juvenile females who escaped from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney last week have been returned to the facility.

Wednesday night, the three juvenile offenders fled from the facility. The teens were found outside the Kearney city limits and returned to the center on Saturday, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said in an email.

HHS, which oversees the center, declined to provide further information on the incident, saying the investigation is ongoing.

