LINCOLN — A new trial has been scheduled for a Atkinson businessman accused of helping illegal immigrants in the O'Neill, Nebraska, area.
John Good had been accused of money laundering and harboring illegal immigrants in connection with a staffing agency established in O’Neill to provide undocumented workers to a variety of farm-related businesses.
But last month, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard declared a mistrial in Good's trial, ruling that federal prosecutors had failed to provide adequate evidence. He also ruled that testimony against two other defendants being tried at the same time made it impossible for Good to receive a fair trial.
On Tuesday, a new trial for Good was ordered to begin on March 30 in Lincoln.
Good's attorney, Dave Domina of Omaha, has said his client only performed "acts of goodness" for the ringleader of the employment agency, Juan Carlos Sanchez-Delgado, and never profited from his help.
But federal prosecutors pointed out that Good sold a home to Sanchez-Delgado, financed the purchase and then kept his name on the deed, which served to hide Sanchez-Delgado’s illegal status. Good also put his name on a liquor license for an O’Neill restaurant run by Sanchez-Delgado, who, because he was in the country illegally, could not obtain one.
