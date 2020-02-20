An Omaha woman twice told authorities she had “access to an Uzi, an AR-15, a sawed-off shotgun and a Glock handgun.”
And she twice told them her plan for those weapons: She would shoot her co-workers at Omaha’s Veterans Affairs Hospital, “starting in the basement and working her way up the floors,” according to court documents.
Her purported motive: Some of her co-workers were racist.
Now Tina Hardin, who is black and 51 years old, has been indicted on a charge of “influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threat.” If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.
According to the indictment, unsealed Thursday, and other court documents connected to the case:
On Jan. 30, an ex-husband brought Hardin into the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at 42nd Street and Woolworth Avenue. At the time, Hardin was making “homicidal and suicidal statements to VA medical staff,” according to a special agent’s affidavit.
A psychiatrist said Hardin “was very cool and calm, matter-of-factly, clearly describing her plan and intent to kill VA staff.”
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
She gave various reasons for wanting to shoot up the hospital. In one explanation, she said, she had been subjected to racism. She told a VA official that she had initiated a discrimination complaint against a shuttle bus supervisor and other employees, alleging they had “said racial slurs to her in the past and were doing everything they could to get her fired.”
Another appraisal: Hardin told a psychiatrist and nurses that she wanted to hurt a manager for giving her a “bad appraisal” and a nurse for asking about “the weapons in her house.”
Hardin talked about the “plan of how she would … shoot (and) kill her targets,” starting in the basement and working her way up.
The people she accused of racism disagreed. Three employees, who worked as shuttle bus drivers and dispatchers, told federal authorities that Hardin started off as a good co-worker but “then her work performance started to decline … and she would not do her job.”
Two other friends and co-workers of Hardin told investigators that Hardin had complained to them of her co-workers using racial slurs.
“Both stated they were surprised when they heard about the threats Hardin made as it was not her typical behavior,” the special agent wrote. “Hardin is normally quiet and keeps to herself.”
Hardin told the medical staff that she had access to a small arsenal that she was storing at a friend’s house. She refused to say where the friend lived.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms searched her house and found only two gun locks. A daughter stated that Hardin didn’t own any weapons.
Even so, the VA psychiatrist ruled the threats credible. He told investigators he did not believe Hardin’s comments were “triggered by any of her medical history” but instead were “solely triggered by events at her workplace.”
An agent asked Hardin if she would have gone through with the plan “if there was not an intervention.”
“Once (I) had the guns, it’s over, the plan would be enacted,” she said, according to the agent. “Hardin stated she was aware her plan would probably end with her being killed by police.”
She stated “it would have been (a) sad day and there could have been collateral casualties but that was the price.”
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Authorities were able to arrest a man in connection with the December 2000 slaying of his neighbor thanks to advancements in DNA testing. Read more
A former Nebraska defensive back was sentenced in Lancaster County Court to five years' probation after pleading no contest to resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Read more
SARPY COUNTY JAIL
Dustin Moheng was fatally shot after a night involving arguments, drug use, a firearm transaction and a search on Snapchat for Moheng’s whereabouts. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped in early 2019, taken to a hotel and forced to pose for nude photos that would be used as sex advertisements. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Marine from Nebraska who tried to enter Offutt Air Force Base last May with firearms and ammunition in his truck was sentenced to three years in a military prison. Read more
INSTAGRAM
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
STEVEN ELONICH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.