An Omaha woman twice told authorities she had “access to an Uzi, an AR-15, a sawed-off shotgun and a Glock handgun.”

And she twice told them her plan for those weapons: She would shoot her co-workers at Omaha’s Veterans Affairs Hospital, “starting in the basement and working her way up the floors,” according to court documents.

Her purported motive: Some of her co-workers were racist.

Now Tina Hardin, who is black and 51 years old, has been indicted on a charge of “influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threat.” If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to the indictment, unsealed Thursday, and other court documents connected to the case:

On Jan. 30, an ex-husband brought Hardin into the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at 42nd Street and Woolworth Avenue. At the time, Hardin was making “homicidal and suicidal statements to VA medical staff,” according to a special agent’s affidavit.

A psychiatrist said Hardin “was very cool and calm, matter-of-factly, clearly describing her plan and intent to kill VA staff.”

She gave various reasons for wanting to shoot up the hospital. In one explanation, she said, she had been subjected to racism. She told a VA official that she had initiated a discrimination complaint against a shuttle bus supervisor and other employees, alleging they had “said racial slurs to her in the past and were doing everything they could to get her fired.”

Another appraisal: Hardin told a psychiatrist and nurses that she wanted to hurt a manager for giving her a “bad appraisal” and a nurse for asking about “the weapons in her house.”

Hardin talked about the “plan of how she would … shoot (and) kill her targets,” starting in the basement and working her way up.

The people she accused of racism disagreed. Three employees, who worked as shuttle bus drivers and dispatchers, told federal authorities that Hardin started off as a good co-worker but “then her work performance started to decline … and she would not do her job.”

Two other friends and co-workers of Hardin told investigators that Hardin had complained to them of her co-workers using racial slurs.

“Both stated they were surprised when they heard about the threats Hardin made as it was not her typical behavior,” the special agent wrote. “Hardin is normally quiet and keeps to herself.”

Hardin told the medical staff that she had access to a small arsenal that she was storing at a friend’s house. She refused to say where the friend lived.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms searched her house and found only two gun locks. A daughter stated that Hardin didn’t own any weapons.

Even so, the VA psychiatrist ruled the threats credible. He told investigators he did not believe Hardin’s comments were “triggered by any of her medical history” but instead were “solely triggered by events at her workplace.”

An agent asked Hardin if she would have gone through with the plan “if there was not an intervention.”

“Once (I) had the guns, it’s over, the plan would be enacted,” she said, according to the agent. “Hardin stated she was aware her plan would probably end with her being killed by police.”

She stated “it would have been (a) sad day and there could have been collateral casualties but that was the price.”

