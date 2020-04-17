A plot involving a small-town Nebraska pharmacy sounds like it’s straight out of the Netflix series “Ozark.”
It comes complete with allegations of a computer wizard disguising financial transactions on the Internet’s shadowy cousin, the Darknet. It includes accusations of money laundering and drug dealing. And, oh yeah, a purported plot to blow up a rival in order to hide the illicit activity.
However, the violent part of this nationwide drug scheme was supposed to take place in a stately town in southeastern Nebraska, not the lakes of southern Missouri.
Arrested Friday: Hyrum Wilson, 41, owner of Hyrum Family Value Pharmacy in Auburn. He is charged with conspiracy to use fire and explosives, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and a weapons offense. Possible penalty: Up to life in prison.
Arrested last week: William Anderson Burgamy IV, a 32-year-old Maryland man who is the alleged mastermind of the scheme.
Their alleged target: Cody’s U-Save Pharmacy, which sits five minutes from Hyrum Family Value in Auburn, a town of 3,200 on U.S. Highway 75 about 20 miles south of Nebraska City.
The reason federal prosecutors say the two men wanted to take out Cody’s U-Save: The Hyrum pharmacy’s increased drug production, stemming from Burgamy’s Internet drug sales, would seem less suspicious to federal regulators if Hyrum’s was the only pharmacy in town.
“Wilson and Burgamy believed that the destruction of the Victim Pharmacy would cause Wilson’s own pharmacy business to flourish and that, in turn, Wilson’s distributor would increase the amount of controlled substances that Wilson could order.”
Wilson and Burgamy labeled the scheme "Operation Firewood." Burgamy would use Molotov cocktails to burn down the pharmacy — and would carry numerous firearms during the attack.
At one point, federal prosecutors say, Wilson told a third person: "This is the last shipment he will get from me as long as the other pharmacy is still standing."
The press release from U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger doesn't name the other pharmacy, but the only other pharmacy in Auburn is Cody's U-Save. Reached on a busy weekday afternoon, U-Save’s owner, Cody Kuszak, 36, said he was mystified by the alleged plot. He said he had met Wilson a few times. He thought he was a decent guy, with a decent business.
“I thought he was pretty normal, to be honest,” Kuszak said. “He didn’t come across any differently.”
The town, the last major stop on U.S. Highway 75 before southbound travelers get to Kansas, is abuzz.
“This is crazy,” one longtime Auburn resident said. “Honestly, this sounds like an episode of ‘Dateline.’”
Federal prosecutors in Virginia have broadly outlined the fascinating, ill-executed plot. It was a scheme borne of an apparent thirst for pure painkillers without a prescription, a demand heightened by federal officials’ increased scrutiny in recent years of the opioid industry. And it was a scheme of confounding contrasts: On the one hand, Burgamy, the alleged mastermind, claimed sophistication, marketing pure drugs and using cryptocurrency for transactions. On the other, he was caught in part because of his chosen mode of distributing the drugs: the U.S. Postal Service.
Little did he know, his trips to the Post Office were being monitored. As were his texts.
Burgamy “is a dangerous and volatile individual who schemed to blow up that pharmacy using Molotov cocktails,” prosecutor Raj Parekh, an assistant U.S. District attorney, said at a hearing in Virginia.
Burgamy’s public defender, Elizabeth Mullin, said any talk about firebombing a pharmacy was simply hyperbole. She told a judge her client doesn’t have an appetite for violence.
Married with young children, Wilson graduated with a pharmacy degree from Creighton University before settling in Auburn in 2015. Other than a few credit-card debt collections, his record is spotless.
It is not yet clear how the two men connected. Text messages showed that Burgamy made a list of equipment that would be needed to pull off the plan, a list that included body armor, weapons, bottles, lighter fluid and other materials.
Wilson allegedly gave him a map that could be used to plot his getaway after bombing the rival pharmacy, an FBI agent testified. Agents later found eight loaded weapons at Burgamy’s Maryland residence.
According to prosecutors, Burgamy’s business was brisk — and brief. It lasted just seven months, starting in late August and ending with his arrest April 9.
According to the federal indictment and a two-hour-long detention hearing last week:
Burgamy set out to build an underworld drug ring known for having pure painkillers. He created a business name: NeverPressedRx.
NeverPressedRx was a direct reference to street opioids — and the dangers associated with painkillers that are mixed and molded into pill form with a smuggled press on the black market.
In December, an FBI computer expert was digging around the Darknet, an Internet that operates on only certain computers with hidden IP addresses. The agent found that an account, NeverPressedRx, had been operating on two Darknet markets, Empire and Apollon, since Aug. 21, 2019.
As if it were a legitimate business, NeverPressedRx marketed itself relentlessly on the Darknet.
“All of our stock comes directly from a US Pharmacy,” one post boasted.
Another: “Thanks for taking the time to stop by NeverPressedRX, as stated in our name, we will NEVER sell pressed pills.”
And, of course, customers would never need a prescription. The branding was black-market rudimentary — the business name written in marker, on construction paper, with pill bottles pictured near it.
But the results were staggering. On one of the Darkweb markets, the agent found at least 2,543 sales, with 99.95% positive reviews.
Not all the purchases were from users. An undercover FBI agent set up his own account and contacted NeverPressed on Jan. 3.
NeverPressed sent him an encrypted inventory sheet, listing for sale 10 different drugs, from Xanax to Adderall to Percocet. The undercover FBI agent ordered 20 Percocet pills. NeverPressed sent a message relaying that he had to pay in bitcoin, the 21st century choice of payment among some Internet businesses. And the agent agreed to transfer .02400203 Bitcoin, roughly $190 at the time.
His package arrived two days later. On Jan. 15, another encrypted email arrived, saying prices would go up.
“Price increase due to the risk we are taking with possible exiting (of customers) and us getting screwed over,” it read. “We are just updating all of our loyal clients and attempting to be fully transparent … We don’t (expletive) around or play games, this is a business for us and we run it as a five-star business should be run.”
A day later, another email explained that oxycodone was moving “extremely fast,” putting pressure on the business.
“This is not an easy task due to the fact that we guarantee all of our products are sourced directly from manufacturers in sealed bottles and authenticity is never a question,” the email read. “We will never succumb to purchasing drugs off the street that could be potentially tampered with for your safety and will not jeopardize our reputation just because demand is higher than current supply.”
As time wore on, supply problems persisted. The unsigned emails talked about new suppliers coming on board, including pharmacies that would supply “old-school oxycontin,” Xanax bars and “the pink oxycodone.”
By late March, NeverPressed (going simply by the initials NPRX) seemed to be panicking. NeverPressed claimed that the coronavirus was curbing supply.
“We’re waiting for a lot of (expletive) to arrive,” one email stated. “This corona virus is (expletive)-ing up inventory.”
Little did NeverPressedRx know, federal agents were taking exhaustive inventory of other matters. Postal inspectors retrieved every package that had been sent to the undercover FBI agent — and then sent the pills off to be tested.
An agent was able to use software to trace an encrypted NPRX email account to an IP address. The IP address registered at Burgamy’s Hanover, Maryland, home.
Agents then began following Burgamy as he drove his black Lexus SUV from his Hanover home to a post office in Odenton, Maryland.
In photos included in the indictment, a man wearing a hoodie drops envelopes containing drugs into a standard blue post office collection bin. Federal officials say that’s Burgamy. He made several of those trips, all within view of FBI agents.
Beyond these allegations, Burgamy had portrayed himself on Facebook as an aspiring Leonardo DiCaprio. One photo has him in a tux, with greased-back hair, sunglasses, a handlebar mustache. Another has him standing with his girlfriend next to a prop plane.
His official mugshot is a little less regal, with his hair mussed and him sporting a full beard.
Federal agents arrested Burgamy April 9 after investigators saw messages in which he and Wilson allegedly talked about firebombing Cody’s U-Save pharmacy.
Meanwhile, Auburn and the surrounding area buzzed this week. A pharmacy owner in a nearby town called reports of the plot “a real wakeup call.”
“I had a hard time sleeping last night … wondering what else I can do to protect myself (and) those close to me,” he wrote on Facebook.
Kuszak said the story has swirled through the community. He joked that the stories would be more outlandish if the bars weren’t closed because of COVID-19 concerns.
“I hope the whole story comes out soon,” he said. “But no, I can’t say it really has rattled me. We have security and everything and great customers ...”
Eight years ago, Kuszak said, his pharmacy was one of four in town. One pharmacist retired. And one national chain moved out.
Wilson opened his Family Value pharmacy in 2015, on the second floor of an office complex housing doctor’s offices, and “seemed like a decent enough guy.” Kuszak said pharmacists “don’t like to talk about our numbers,” but Wilson seemed to be doing a steady clip, and had a solid staff.
Put simply, Kuszak said, he never would have guessed the 41-year-old would be accused of anything this sinister. Fortunately, he said, federal agents foiled the plot.
A press release Friday said officials discovered the firebombing plot only after executing a search warrant of Burgamy's Maryland home, following his arrest last week.
In Auburn, some locals have talked about how the scheme is straight out of the movies or a streaming service's series.
Kuszak isn't so sure. In this case, unlike Ozark, there will be no second season.
“I think the movies give criminals a little too much credit,” Kuszak said.
With that, he had to get going. He apologized, but he was a bit busy, handling what was perhaps the ultimate irony stemming from the half-baked scheme.
Now that Wilson is behind bars, Kuszak owns the only pharmacy in town.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
This breaking story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.