A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of firing a gun inside an Omaha grocery store suffers from severe depression, his father said. 

Jacob W. Muhle of Omaha was taken into custody Tuesday night at Hy-Vee, 17810 Welch Plaza. He was tackled by an off-duty Omaha police officer, Deputy Chief Scott Gray, and another customer. 

The alleged shooter lives with his father, Richard Muhle, a few blocks from the grocery store. The elder Muhle learned of the incident when he arrived home Tuesday night and police were at his house. 

"I'm still trying to figure out why he did it," Richard Muhle said Wednesday morning. "He's got severe depression, and I think that he was trying to get someone to shoot him."

Richard Muhle said his son works in the maintenance department at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Jacob Muhle, an only child, is a graduate of Millard West High School, where he participated in the Independent Education Program for students with learning disabilities. 

"He's always been a good boy and was never in drugs or anything like that, thank God," the elder Muhle said. "He was always a kind of introverted kid and didn't have too many friends."

Jacob Muhle was booked into the Douglas County Jail after being arrested on suspicion of attempted felony assault, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, five counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and destruction of property.

Authorities say Muhle fired at two cars in the pharmacy drive-thru about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Carl Evans of Omaha was in line at the pharmacy drive-thru with his 20-year-old daughter, Kathryn, when they heard a gunshot. Evans saw Muhle walk by the passenger side of his 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT and fire two shots, breaking the back passenger window and penetrating the rear door. 

"It was very scary," Evans said. "We were lucky he didn't keep shooting. The fact that he didn't shoot us made me think that he was just trying to wreak havoc. If he wanted to kill someone, we were right there."

Police said Muhle then shot out a window at the entrance of the store and headed inside, where he fired another shot at a monitor. Inside the store, people raced to the exits, and Muhle was tackled by Gray and a male customer.

Muhle was taken to Immanuel Medical Center with minor injuries, police said. A woman who was hurt while trying to get out of the store also suffered minor injuries.

Police said Tuesday night they don’t know what provoked Muhle.

“Extremely unusual, one of the more challenging and frightening calls that comes to a community,” said Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger. “We’re just extremely fortunate and grateful that there weren’t serious injuries here.”

Witness reports indicate that the shooter had been in the parking lot about 30 minutes, Kanger said, moving his car from one stall to the next, before pulling out his weapon.

Gray was inside the store. He and a customer ran to the entrance when they heard the shooting. The two tackled the gunman and took a semi-automatic handgun away from him, Kanger said.

Muhle's father said he wants to get his son help. "He apparently wasn't targeting anybody," Richard Muhle said. "I don't think he would ever hurt anyone. He needs helps for his depression."

