The Omaha Police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man who was assaulted just after midnight Friday. 

Officers went to a home near 25th and Leavenworth Streets at 12:50 a.m. for a call of an assault. 

One of the men there, 42-year-old Calvin Strong Sr., was unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Strong is the father of former Omaha North High School football stars Calvin Jr. and Jordan Strong. Calvin was an all-Nebraska running back and both played for Class A state championship football teams at Omaha North. 

Calvin Strong, Jr. received a scholarship to South Dakota and redshirted his first season, then missed the 2016 season with a season-ending injury in the preseason. He signed with Iowa Western in February 2017 but never played for the junior college Reivers.

The younger Calvin Strong was injured by gunfire in August.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Omaha CrimeStoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email