The Omaha Police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man who was assaulted just after midnight Friday.
Officers went to a home near 25th and Leavenworth Streets at 12:50 a.m. for a call of an assault.
One of the men there, 42-year-old Calvin Strong Sr., was unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Strong is the father of former Omaha North High School football stars Calvin Jr. and Jordan Strong. Calvin was an all-Nebraska running back and both played for Class A state championship football teams at Omaha North.
Calvin Strong, Jr. received a scholarship to South Dakota and redshirted his first season, then missed the 2016 season with a season-ending injury in the preseason. He signed with Iowa Western in February 2017 but never played for the junior college Reivers.
The younger Calvin Strong was injured by gunfire in August.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Omaha CrimeStoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
