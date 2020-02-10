A father picking up his children at a Council Bluffs school got a scare Monday when a man carjacked his SUV.
Council Bluffs police say the father was waiting for his children at Heartland Christian School at 400 Wright Road when a man came up to him and told him that he had been jumped by someone and needed a ride.
The father told the man that he couldn't help because he was picking up his children. With that, the man pulled a gun on the father, commandeered his 2008 Chevy Suburban and fled.
Police think that the carjacking suspect is the same man who stole merchandise from a nearby Tractor Supply Co. store. Located at 329 Veterans Memorial Highway, the store is just a minute or two from the school.
Employees at the store said the man fled in a gray Dodge Ram pickup after employees tried to apprehend him.
After stealing the SUV from the father at the school, the man fled west on Veterans Highway, then to westbound Interstate 80. Officers caught up to him and began a pursuit, but lost him in the the 2700 area of South Ninth Street.
Omaha police helped by providing an aerial search with the police helicopter and the use of a police dog.
The man remained at large Monday evening. Bluffs police released a grainy surveillance image from Tractor Supply Co. Anyone with information is asked to call Council Bluffs police at 712-328-7867.
