Anthony Smith finally wrestled the man who broke into his west Omaha house to the ground, the thuds of body blows and a chorus of grunts filling the living room while Smith’s mother-in-law, wife and three daughters watched from the hallway.
“Are you alone?” Smith yelled. “Are you alone?!”
“No!” the man on the ground yelled, throwing another punch. He then took a deep breath and screamed.
“Luke! Luke! Come and help!”
Horror fell over Smith — a UFC fighter and ESPN analyst with the nickname “Lionheart” — as he lifted his head to scan the room. One intruder he could handle. Two and his family was in even more danger. He looked right and saw his wife move slowly toward the three little girls. He looked left and saw his mother-in-law near the kitchen. He motioned for her to bring him a knife.
“I can’t subdue him,” Smith thought. “I gotta kill him and wait for the other guy.”
He wanted to stab the man’s neck, but he was hit again and the two wrestled back up off the living room floor.
“Daddy’s OK! Daddy’s OK!” Smith yelled to his daughters.
It was 4:14 a.m. Sunday. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies were three minutes away.
The scene is a comedic headline turned horror movie. Man breaks into house, gets beat up by UFC fighter. In the end, Smith fought the intruder long enough for deputies to come in and take him away.
“Kid picked the wrong house to break into,” neighbors have joked since.
But the scars for Smith and his family are no joke. Especially since the man who broke into neighborhood cars and homes and threatened the Smith family is out of jail and back on the streets.
“My family is terrified,” Smith said. “They’re wrecked. They’re emotional disasters right now.”
The 21-year-old man was cited on suspicion of trespassing, a misdemeanor. He was released from the hospital and law enforcement custody Monday, less than 24 hours after his arrest.
The Smith family worries that he’ll return. Anthony’s wife can’t fall asleep longer than 30 minutes at a time. His three daughters now sleep on an air mattress in the master bathroom. Two nights ago, at midnight, Smith’s 8-year-old made him FaceTime while he walked around the house and proved that each door was locked.
“They’re just scared,” he said.
Saturday night in the Smith home was winding down as Smith put away supplies for a brisket he planned to prepare the next day.
His kids went to bed around 10, his wife around 11:30. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Smith is widely known among mixed martial arts enthusiasts. The Nebraska City native climbed his way through the sport in regional tournaments in the MMA minor leagues. He made the jump to UFC — considered the sport’s major league — in 2013. In the main event at UFC “Fight Night” on Jan. 1, 2019, he beat Alexander Gustafsson. He’s still scheduled to face Glover Teixeria on April 25.
While preparing for bed, outside footage from a Ring home video system revealed Smith’s next challenger — a 170-pound man — walking up and down his street, breaking into cars and homes. At times, the man simply walked up to a house and screamed.
“It’s the most terrifying thing you’ve ever seen,” Smith said.
Ring footage showed the man breaking into one house through the back door. He screamed into the homeowners’ bedroom and was chased away, Smith said. The man ran down the street until stopping abruptly. To his left, a home’s garage door was open. It was the Smiths’.
He ran in.
The clock showed 4:08 a.m. when the blood-curdling scream came from the living room, a shout for no one, about nothing.
Smith’s wife shook him awake. Someone’s in the house, she said.
Anthony jumped out of bed and opened the door. To his left — standing still — was the man, shrouded by darkness, his features hidden. Smith could tell he was looking in his eyes. The man roared again.
“Like he was an animal,” Smith said.
Smith was convinced that the man had a weapon. Who breaks into a house at 4 a.m. with no weapon? Maybe it was a gun. Maybe a knife. Smith didn’t want to get shot from across the room. That was the worst-case scenario, especially with the door to his children’s room at the end of the hallway now open, the three girls’ heads poking out.
The former bouncer and highly trained fighter figured he could survive a bullet or a knife slash from close range, at least for long enough to take the guy down while fueled by adrenaline. So Smith took off running toward the guy, right into the fight.
“I needed to get to a place where if I bled out or I succumbed, at least my family could get out of the house,” Smith said. “I needed to crush his skull.”
Smith got the first blow in, knocking the intruder off balance. Law enforcement was called at 4:12 a.m. as the fight began. In the first 30 seconds, Smith threw punches while checking his torso and arms for blood from the presumed weapon.
“Are you armed? Are you armed?” Smith screamed.
“Yes!” the man yelled back, but a minute passed and Smith realized that was a lie.
“Where are you from! What do you want!”
They traded punches. The hardest fight Smith has ever fought, he said. He connected with the man’s head, and the guy didn’t flinch. The only time the intruder showed any pain was after a knee to the stomach, Smith said.
When he got the man on the ground and the man said someone else was in the house, the terror went to another level, Smith said. But he didn’t want to kill the guy and thought maybe he was lying again. After more punches upright, Smith pinned him on the ground again, smacking the man’s face with his forearm.
Smith’s wife ran in and grabbed the man’s feet to lift him off the ground to limit any movement.
“Don’t you dare think about kicking my wife,” Smith told him.
“OK, I won’t,” the man said softly before proceeding to throw more punches at Smith.
Sheriff’s deputies bolted in at 4:17 a.m., Smith said. By that point, he had one of the man’s wrists pinned to his back, the other arm outstretched. Deputies got the man to his knees and clicked on handcuffs.
“Hey, man,” the bloody trespasser said. “I’m sorry.”
Smith told him to screw off and was led outside for a statement.
“Daddy’s OK. Daddy’s OK,” he told his daughters.
It should have ended right there, Smith said, with the arrest. But when the sun rose and then afternoon came, he found out that the man had been released from the hospital and released from custody with a trespassing citation.
“He should be guilty of more than just trespassing,” Smith said. “I’m so frustrated with the system. This is nothing against the police. I’m so happy the way the Douglas County sheriff handled all this, they got here quickly, they’ve been great to my family. But my kids are terrified. My wife is terrified.”
Smith filed for a protection order against the man on Tuesday. It would be the second order the man has against him, according to court documents. On Feb. 2 of this year, a woman in Lincoln filed for a protection order against him after he reportedly violently grabbed her repeatedly at a party, leaving bruises on her wrist. A month later, the woman said in the protection order request, he came home screaming, pushed her against a wall, threw her across a room onto a bed and threatened to hurt her. He was charged with misdemeanor assault for that incident. A hearing for that case is scheduled for May.
All that aside, what happened Sunday morning was only trespassing, said Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Hudson. At least for now.
“As we look into the situation for the proper charge, for the house incident all we had was trespassing. We could’ve done something also like disturbing the peace, and that could be added later on, and he may be facing other charges as we continue our investigation into the crime at hand,” Hudson said.
Because of the situation, authorities also have designated Smith’s home and neighborhood for “special attention,” which gives the deputy in the area the responsibility to go through often to check on the neighborhood and the home.
That will go on as long as the neighbors want, Hudson said.
Deputies have stopped by the house in recent days. They have let Smith’s kids play with the lights on the squad car.
Still, Smith worries.
“I travel a lot. What if I wasn’t home? Or, what if he hit the 80-year-old couple two doors down? Or the guy down the street that isn’t doing too well? There’s a lot of people who would’ve shot him right away,” Smith said.
Neighbors have put up more security cameras, Smith said. His 5-year-old now walks around the house asking him questions.
Daddy, why’d that bad guy do that?
Smith doesn’t have a lot of answers.
“It doesn’t end when he leaves the house,” Smith said.
