A 63-year-old Lincoln woman reported being scammed out of $162,000. 

According to police, the woman said she was friended on Facebook earlier this year by a person who said his name is Ethan. He told her that he worked on a boat in the Atlantic Ocean.

He “sweet-talked” the woman, asking her for money to get home to California. He made multiple requests for money, including $3,000 for Internet service, $30,000 for a vacation and $50,000 for a plane ticket.

The woman contacted Fidelity Investments to remove the money from her 401(k) and sent the money to various places, including Texas and Georgia. Fidelity refused to make a fraud claim, police said, because she voluntarily withdrew the money.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 46

Tags

Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription