A 63-year-old Lincoln woman reported being scammed out $162,000. 

According to Lincoln police, the woman said she was friended on Facebook earlier this year by a person who said his name is Ethan. The man told her he worked on a boat in the Atlantic Ocean.

He "sweet talked" the woman, asking her for money to get home to California. He made multiple requests for money, including $3,000 for Internet, $30,000 for a vacation and $50,000 for a plane ticket.

The woman contacted Fidelity Investments to remove the money from her 401(K) and sent the money to various locations, including Texas and Georgia, police said. Fidelity refused to make a fraud claim, police said, because the woman voluntarily withdrew the money.

Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.

