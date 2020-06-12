Slow down, Omaha drivers. The Omaha Police Department Traffic Unit will be conducting extra traffic enforcement operations in this month. 

The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety gave $17,000 to pay for extra officers on the streets with the goal of "increasing the public’s awareness of the speed limit while traveling within the City of Omaha and to limit distractions while driving," Omaha police said in a press release.

Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent John Bolduc said May 12 that troopers had cited 177 drivers for going more than 100 mph since coronavirus restrictions began. He said that represents a “substantial increase” over pre-pandemic levels.

Of the 32 motor vehicle fatalities that the Omaha Police Department Traffic Unit investigated in 2019, high speeds were a contributing factor in 16, police said.

