A former Omaha preschool worker has admitted to sexually assaulting 10 children across Nebraska, authorities said, either at the daycare or while babysitting.

Corey M. Stoffer, 28, has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and three counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child in Douglas County and was ordered held without bail. He has not been charged in any other Nebraska counties.

Prosecutor Anthony Clowe said in court Wednesday that the assaults in Douglas County involved four children, ages 2 to 4, sometime during 2012.

Two of the assaults allegedly occurred at Morning Star Preschool and Child Care Center, 331 S. 85th Ave., where Stoffer then worked, said prosecutor Anthony Clowe. The other two occurred at each child’s home while Stoffer was babysitting, Clowe said.

Stoffer most recently lived at the Lincoln Regional Center, a psychiatric hospital, according to the Nebraska sex offender registry. He was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years in July 2014 after he pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography in a plea deal.

He was initially charged in September 2013 with attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child, but the charge was reduced. A second count of possession of child pornography was dropped by prosecutors.

In that case, which occurred in April 2013, he was accused of touching and attempting to penetrate an 11-year-old girl’s genitals, according to court documents. The assault did not occur at Morning Star, and Stoffer had quit working at the daycare two months before he was arrested in connection with the case.

Stoffer went to the Norfolk Regional Center in September 2014, two months after he was sentenced to probation, for inpatient sex offender treatment, according to court documents. In an update to the court two years later, a regional center official said “he has not made much progress since his admission.”

“Upon completion of inpatient sex offender treatment, he will be referred to the Lincoln Regional Center for residential sex offender treatment and eventual transition into the community,” according to the official’s update.

At some point during his time at the Norfolk Regional Center, Stoffer told officials that he sexually assaulted 10 children in various Nebraska counties, four of whom were in Douglas County, Clowe said.

Stoffer performed oral sex on a 4-year-old child two or three times at the child’s home, Clowe said, and touched another 2-year-old child at the child’s home while changing the child’s diaper sometime in 2012.

Also in 2012, Stoffer touched two children’s genitals over their pants while working at Morning Star, Clowe said. The children were either 3 or 4 years old at the time, officials said.

Stoffer told officials that he would later masturbate while thinking about the assaults, Clowe said.

In a response to a reporter’s phone call seeking comment about Stoffer’s employment, Morning Star director Susan Snow sent a note to staff and parents. She provided a copy of that note to The World-Herald.

Snow said all employees undergo a background check and that policies and training are in place to prevent abuse. Stoffer passed the background check and started working at Morning Star on March 2012, Snow said.

He worked as an assistant teacher for 4-year-old children, Snow said.

On July 14, 2013, Stoffer’s mother told Snow he couldn’t return because Stoffer was having “bad thoughts of hurting someone and wanted to quit before he did so,” but the thoughts were not directed toward anyone at his employment. Snow terminated his employment the next day.

On July 25, 2013, the Department of Health and Human Services called Snow to confirm that Stoffer no longer worked there and could not be on the property.

Health and Human Services officials visited the center on Aug. 2, 2013 to review the daycare’s policies and concluded that Morning Star “has all appropriate safeguards” and “is in compliance with the law and no additional protective measures are necessary,” Snow said.

“We have had no reports that Mr. Corey was unaccounted for, was alone with children in violation of policy, or exhibited abusive behavior with any Morning Star child,” Snow wrote in the note to parents and staff. “I confirmed that there was no indication that he had mistreated children and that he was never alone, one-on-one with a child. Another teacher was always with him.”

There has been no disciplinary action taken against the daycare center by the Department of Health and Human Services, according to online records.

Snow told parents to contact her with questions.

“This is obviously upsetting to all of us at Morning Star,” she wrote. “Please remember, we love your children like our own.”

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription