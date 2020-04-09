A former maintenance worker at a Sarpy County apartment complex has been charged with sexually assaulting three women who lived or worked at the complex.

Sarpy County authorities are asking any other possible victims to come forward.

Hector Guardado-Alfaro

Hector Guardado-Alfaro

Hector Guardado-Alfaro, 42, was charged Thursday with one count of first-degree sexual assault in connection with an April 1 incident. He also has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault in connection with two separate incidents on Jan. 19.

He was booked Thursday into the Sarpy County Jail, Sheriff’s Capt. Kevin Griger said.

Court records show that Guardado-Alfaro is charged in connection with three separate assaults that took place at an apartment complex near 168th Street and Highway 370.

Guardado-Alfaro is a former maintenance worker at the apartments and used his position there to assault the women, Griger said. Two of the women are residents and a third was a co-worker at the apartment complex, he said.

Deputies are currently investigating a fourth sexual assault allegation, Griger said. 

“The arrest stemmed from an ongoing investigation that has developed multiple woman reporting they were victims of sexual assault by Guardado-Alfaro,” Griger said.

He urged any additional victims who might not have come forward out of fear to contact the Sheriff’s Office telephone reporting unit at 402-593-1593.

