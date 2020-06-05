An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln has been arrested in Franklin County, Texas, after leading law enforcement there on a 6-mile chase.

Brandon Britton, 43, was taken into custody Friday.

Britton and another inmate, Ronald Taylor, left their electronic monitoring devices in the area of Highway 77 and West Van Dorn Street in Lincoln the morning of May 21. The whereabouts of Taylor, 52, is unknown.

Britton was arrested in a cooperative effort by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Ranger Division and the U.S. Marshals Service in the Eastern District of Texas. Britton has been charged with felony evading arrest, as well as other misdemeanors.

Britton is serving a 10-year sentence for convictions in Seward and Douglas Counties that include first-degree assault, methamphetamine charges and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Taylor is described as being 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighing 255 pounds and having auburn hair and blue eyes.

Taylor is serving a sentence of 24 years and nine months to 54 years on Custer and Lancaster County charges including escape, possession of a controlled substance, assault by a confined person, theft and possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about Taylor is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

