cm-capitolShooting001

Omaha police block off 12th Street from Capitol Avenue to Cass Street after two people were shot early on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting downtown Saturday that left a man dead.

Jose Santos Parra Juarez, 26, was found by officers on the sidewalk near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue. Juarez was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Officers arrived downtown at 1:55 a.m. after an off-duty Bellevue police officer working security in the area called in a report that shots had been fired. Officers also located the shooting suspect, who police said had been shot and wounded by the off-duty Bellevue officer.

The suspect was also transported to the Nebraska Medical Center where he was treated and is in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

