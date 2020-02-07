Omahans may want to take heed: There are far more Omaha police officers than home runs at the College World Series.

In turn, if you hit a cop, you’re better off not trying to run home.

Breanna Mickles learned that the hard way last year — and her punishment came this week.

Douglas County District Judge Jim Masteller sentenced the 27-year-old Omaha woman to four years of probation for crashing into Omaha Police Officer Romina Perez on June 24.

Perez was on a bicycle helping direct CWS traffic at 13th and Cass Streets. Mickles was driving a 2010 Hyundai Accent north on 13th Street about 8:30 p.m. when she swerved around a stopped vehicle waiting at a red light, police said.

Mickles then drove over the curbed median and struck Perez.

Mickles continued to drive north through the red light at Cass Street for about a block before officers stopped the car, police said.

Perez, 31, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries to her left knee and back pain. She was treated and released.

Officers found Mickles’ 6-month-old son in the car, unrestrained.

A preliminary breath test showed that her blood alcohol content was .249% — three times the legal limit. Officers said they also found an ounce of marijuana and an open alcohol container in the vehicle.

Mickles lived with her grandmother, Teela Mickles, who is the founder and CEO of Compassion in Action Inc., a nonprofit organization that aids inmates and family members affected by incarceration.

At the time of the crash, Teela Mickles said her granddaughter had postpartum depression and bipolar disorder. She expressed sympathy for the injured police officer and said she hopes that her granddaughter receives help.

“It’s totally irresponsible on her part,” Mickles has said. “She was not herself.”

Breanna Mickles had faced up to three years in prison. As part of her probation, Masteller ordered her to go through residential treatment and alcohol monitoring and attend Alcoholics Anonymous. He also ordered her to perform 100 hours of community service and to write Perez a letter of apology.

cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275

twitter.com/CooperonCourts

Tags

Reporter - Courts

Todd Cooper covers courts, lawyers, trials, legal issues, the justice system and government wrongdoing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @CooperonCourts. Phone: 402-444-1275.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started