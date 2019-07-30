A road-rage incident that ended in the side of a historic building on Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus caused nearly $320,000 in damage to college property.

Damage to Building 6 was estimated at $300,000, according to an Omaha police report. Additionally, damage to a central air-conditioning unit was estimated at $10,000, and repairs for an iron fence are projected to cost $8,000.

Building 6 dates to the late 1880s, said Derek Rayment, a Metro spokesman. The building was a quartermaster’s office and commissary at Fort Omaha, a former U.S. Army supply installation.

Crews will have to replace the exterior wall, a radiator, two central air-conditioning units, some piping and electrical work and the fence, and repair landscaping, Rayment said.

Building 6 served as a digital arts building until earlier this year, when those classes moved to expanded spaces elsewhere on the north Omaha campus and at Metro’s Elkhorn Valley campus, Rayment said. The building was going to be renovated for the archives department, he said, so it was mostly empty.

Each of the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the Saturday morning incident was ticketed on suspicion of willful reckless driving.

The two told Omaha police that they had been in an altercation involving their vehicles before the crash. Police said the two vehicles, which were westbound on Ellison Avenue from 27th Street, were thought to have been traveling close to 70 mph.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

A 42-year-old Omaha man was ticketed on suspicion of willful reckless driving (second offense) and operating a vehicle while having a suspended license. A 28-year-old Omaha woman was ticketed on suspicion of willful reckless driving.

Both drivers were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. They were treated and released.

Police officers responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. A 2002 GMC Yukon had driven up a rock incline into the side of the building, about 6 feet above street level, and crashing about 5 feet into the structure. The second vehicle, a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, also slammed into the side of the building, next to the Yukon but at ground level.

Omaha streets and how they got their names

Omaha's roads have a wide variety of stories behind how they got their names. Some are official street names, while others are commemorative street names honoring notable citizens. Sources: Douglas County Historical Society, World-Herald archives

1 of 27

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription